Kendall Capital Management Buys 1,505 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gartner by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 53.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Gartner by 9.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Gartner by 25.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $9.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $454.21. 380,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,900. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $469.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.