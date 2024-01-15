Kendall Capital Management Decreases Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $77,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.82. The stock had a trading volume of 699,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,578. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $54.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Taylor Morrison Home

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,311. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.