Kendall Capital Management Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.31. 11,461,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,653,167. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

