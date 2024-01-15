Kendall Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 80,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 66,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GLDM stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.61. 2,124,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

