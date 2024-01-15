Kendall Capital Management Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kendall Capital Management cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY traded up $8.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $953.06. The company had a trading volume of 334,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,178. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,005.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $963.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $944.49. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.