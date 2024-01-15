Kendall Capital Management Has $7.59 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 311.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000.

Shares of SMMD stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $59.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,736 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

