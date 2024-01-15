Kendall Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 47.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 651,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,520,000 after acquiring an additional 211,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $286.73. 179,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,522. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.17. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $317.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $7,077,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,889,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,502,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

