Kendall Capital Management Sells 515 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Penske Automotive Group accounts for 1.0% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PAG traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.17. 175,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.31 and a 1 year high of $180.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.86.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAG shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

