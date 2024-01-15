Kendall Capital Management Sells 5,180 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OMF stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 958,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,289. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $50.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.80%.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

