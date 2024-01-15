Kendall Capital Management Sells 780 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Kendall Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in AutoNation by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in AutoNation by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Trading Down 4.0 %

AN traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.73. 409,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.71. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.31 and a 1-year high of $182.08.

Insider Activity

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at $718,755,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

