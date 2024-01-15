Kendall Capital Management Sells 900 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Kendall Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Equitable accounts for 1.1% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 289.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 37,963 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 382.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,572 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 52,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth $35,216,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQH. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at $702,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,845 shares of company stock worth $2,723,333 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Trading Down 0.4 %

EQH traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,578. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

