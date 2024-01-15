Kendall Capital Management Trims Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 137.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Union by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE:WU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.19. 3,484,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

