KeyCorp Boosts Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $75.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GOLF has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acushnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average of $56.68. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $593.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.96 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.64%.

In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,723.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,723.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 2,638.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

