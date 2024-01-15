KeyCorp Boosts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $36.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of YETI from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of YETI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.32.

YETI stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.38. YETI has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 29.12%. On average, research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,509,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in YETI by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,340,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in YETI by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,863,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in YETI by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,231,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,511,000 after purchasing an additional 923,272 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

