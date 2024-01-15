KeyCorp Cuts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $170.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FANG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $153.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.96. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

