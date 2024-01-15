KeyCorp Cuts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $50.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.80.

MUR stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $959.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 73.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

