Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $25.96 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 14,969 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 840.9% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 17.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 586,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $175,929,000 after purchasing an additional 88,059 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Meta Platforms by 31.6% in the third quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd now owns 24,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.07.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

META stock opened at $374.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.14 and a 1-year high of $377.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 744,978 shares of company stock valued at $250,659,740. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.