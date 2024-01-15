Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $7.55 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,593 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.39.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $86.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.96. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

