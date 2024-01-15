Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $8.05 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.09% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.19.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $86.93 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

