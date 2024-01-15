Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $9.85 Million Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.08% of GFL Environmental worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,545,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 227.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,141,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,893,000 after buying an additional 5,655,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after buying an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,518,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 204.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,250,000 after buying an additional 1,366,424 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GFL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.36%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

