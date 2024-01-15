Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 33,000 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on APH shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $96.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average of $87.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

