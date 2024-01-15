Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $106.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.99. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 123.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

