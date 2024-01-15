Laurence Keen Sells 53,797 Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Laurence Keen sold 53,797 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.79), for a total transaction of £159,777.09 ($203,667.42).

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 290 ($3.70) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 284.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 252.78. The company has a market cap of £497.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,450.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 211.85 ($2.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 311.50 ($3.97).

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 11.27 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Hollywood Bowl Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 400 ($5.10) to GBX 410 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.