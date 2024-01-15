LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Head to Head Review

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 293% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LegalZoom.com has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $23.42 million 8.58 -$7.42 million N/A N/A LegalZoom.com $619.98 million 3.27 -$48.73 million $0.05 215.64

This table compares MSP Recovery and LegalZoom.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MSP Recovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LegalZoom.com.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -268.17% -19.47% -10.90% LegalZoom.com 1.28% 12.20% 4.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MSP Recovery and LegalZoom.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A LegalZoom.com 1 1 5 0 2.57

LegalZoom.com has a consensus target price of $14.79, suggesting a potential upside of 37.16%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats MSP Recovery on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

