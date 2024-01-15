Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires New Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 117,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.