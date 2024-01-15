Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.5% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,560,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,347,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $60.39 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $261.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

