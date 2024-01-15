Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Grows Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,091,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,075 shares during the quarter. O-I Glass comprises 2.2% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.70% of O-I Glass worth $18,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in O-I Glass by 152.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 159,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 1.8% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 569,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth about $15,270,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in O-I Glass by 13.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 81,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 31.9% in the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,384,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after buying an additional 334,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OI. Citigroup lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

O-I Glass Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $15.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass



O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

