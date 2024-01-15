Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,657 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 32.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VNO opened at $27.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $32.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.41%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

