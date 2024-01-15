Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609,246 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 1.60% of Cadiz worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Cadiz by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 71,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

CDZI opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $186.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. Cadiz Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Cadiz ( NASDAQ:CDZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 64.96% and a negative net margin of 1,686.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

