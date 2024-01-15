Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $781,000 in Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 72,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNNR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,504,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition by 1,536.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 737,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 692,162 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,696,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 534,071 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,908,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period.

Andretti Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

WNNR stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. Andretti Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

About Andretti Acquisition

Andretti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Andretti Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

