Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 183,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.06% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.16.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

