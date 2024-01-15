Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases 25,445 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,277 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,445 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.10% of NovaGold Resources worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 225,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 127,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,557 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NovaGold Resources

In related news, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 10,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $45,648.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,875 shares in the company, valued at $207,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Ethan Schutt bought 23,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,797.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 10,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $45,648.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,119 shares of company stock worth $314,599 in the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NG opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.34. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a quick ratio of 33.31 and a current ratio of 33.31.

NG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

