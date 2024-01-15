Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Raises Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,441 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the second quarter valued at about $1,255,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,030 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 45,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,300 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $435.43 million, a PE ratio of 116.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60.

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.57 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 0.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRC. TheStreet cut Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

