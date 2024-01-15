Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 1,300 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in AGCO by 278.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $117.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.10. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $109.81 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

