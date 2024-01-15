Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 3,504 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Hess accounts for approximately 1.3% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Hess by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Hess by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Hess by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hess by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in Hess by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $141.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.74 and its 200 day moving average is $147.95. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hess

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.