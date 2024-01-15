Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $974,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 181.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $849,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Price Performance

X opened at $47.40 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on X shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

