Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $974,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United States Steel

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:X opened at $47.40 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.