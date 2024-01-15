Lido Staked ETH Price Up 11.5% This Week (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $23.41 billion and approximately $17.65 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $2,512.46 or 0.05951367 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,316,380 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,321,344.62498875. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,514.36389511 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $20,595,179.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

