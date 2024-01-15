LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 41,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightInTheBox Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LITB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.04. 32,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.78. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

See Also

