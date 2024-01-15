LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 3.7 %

LITB opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $117.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.