LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Short Interest Update

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

RAMP stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 608,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,489. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $159.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.33 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 52.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 12,017.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

