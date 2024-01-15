Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Increased to C$150.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$174.00 to C$170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$143.36.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Shares of TSE L opened at C$129.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$110.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$131.04. The company has a market cap of C$40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$123.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$118.97.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.23 by C$0.03. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of C$18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 8.2894565 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 30th were paid a $0.446 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

Insider Activity at Loblaw Companies

In related news, Director William Downe acquired 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,405.93. In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total transaction of C$1,005,290.00. Also, Director William Downe bought 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$122.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,405.93. 54.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.