Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.23.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $10.05 on Monday, hitting $463.18. The company had a trading volume of 966,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,367. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $449.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.77. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

