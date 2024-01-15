Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 103.5% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.9% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.2% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.23.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $10.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $463.18. 966,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,367. The company has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

