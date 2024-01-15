Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,382 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,211,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,805,000 after acquiring an additional 940,800 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,557,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,452,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.94. 253,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,422. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.26. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $76.07.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

