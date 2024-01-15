Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,618 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSCP. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter worth about $249,000.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

JSCP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.70. 39,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,711. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $46.74.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.