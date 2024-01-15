Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,441 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $747,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 499.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 138,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGDV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.74. 1,097,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,489. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

