Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 79,492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,345,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,413,985,000 after buying an additional 340,916,185 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,074,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,754,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,280 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,919,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,111. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.69.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

