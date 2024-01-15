Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 120,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,700. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

