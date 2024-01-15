Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after buying an additional 3,566,685 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,862,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,065,000 after purchasing an additional 409,171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,892,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,351,000. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

